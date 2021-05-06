Northern Virginia man turns inheritance into random acts of kindness campaign

A Northern Virginia man just wrapped up a "random acts of kindness" campaign – and he had a sidekick along with him the whole time.

READ MORE: Montgomery County PC giveaway helps bridge digital gap for eligible families

George recently came into an inheritance – but he says he didn’t need it, so he decided to share with people in his community who needed it more.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

With his grandson Miles by his side, George gave away $100 a day – mostly to the homeless.

Advertisement

(George asked that his last name be left omitted)