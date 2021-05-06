Expand / Collapse search

Northern Virginia man turns inheritance into random acts of kindness campaign

A Northern Virginia man who recently came into an inheritance had the help of his grandson when he launched a random act of kindness campaign that included giving away 100 dollars a day.

George recently came into an inheritance – but he says he didn’t need it, so he decided to share with people in his community who needed it more.

With his grandson Miles by his side, George gave away $100 a day – mostly to the homeless.

(George asked that his last name be left omitted)