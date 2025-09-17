Virginia man arrested, infant in critical condition after being strangled: police

The Brief A Northern Virginia man is in custody after police say he reportedly strangled an infant. The suspect fled on foot but was later apprehended. The child remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.



A Northern Virginia man has been charged with strangling an infant, leaving the baby in critical condition, police say.

What we know:

Leesburg Police officers responded to an apartment in Hancock Place, NE, just after 10 a.m. for a report of an infant not breathing.

The infant was immediately taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition, officials say.

Further investigation revealed that the infant had been a victim of an assault.

Suspect flees:

Police say the suspect left the home on foot before officers arrived, but with the assistance of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, he was apprehended.

Alvaro Mejia Ayala, 21, was found at approximately 3:18 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Meadows Lane, NE. Mejia Ayala has been charged with strangulation.

What's next:

This remains an active investigation, and additional charges are possible. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500 or anonymously at 703-443-TIPS (8477).