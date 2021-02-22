Northern Virginia high school football, other sports, beginning this week

High school sports teams across parts of northern Virginia are kicking off their fall sports seasons this week.

Arlington County, Alexandria, Fairfax County and Loudoun County will all begin their football seasons in the upcoming days.

The delayed season will be compacted, reports FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick, who says only six games will be played. The delay of pre-season practices and conditioning has added extra pressure on both players and coaches. Other fall sports expected to resume this week include cheerleading, hockey cross-country and golf.

Alnwick says COVID-19 safety protocols for athletes have been put into place – like practicing social distancing when possible, and extensive cleaning routines. Fairfax County Director of Athletics Bill Curran told FOX 5 they've designed a face mask for football players that also allows students to use their mouth guards.

Special rules will be put into place limiting the number of spectators allowed to watch the games. Football playoffs are expected to last into May.

