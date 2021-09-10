Northern Virginia health officials warn residents of possible exposure to measles
(FOX 5 DC) - U.S. officials say recent Afghan refugees may have potentially exposed DMV residents to measles.
Out of an abundance of caution, northern Virginia officials are informing people who were at various locations listed below, during the specified time frames, that they may have been exposed to one of three people diagnosed with measles.
These individuals recently traveled from Afghanistan as the U.S. is continuing to take in refugees amid the crisis in the country.
Northern Virginia area health officials are coordinating efforts to reach people who may have been exposed.
Officials have released the dates, times, and locations of the potential exposure sites associated with measles. Outside of these specific locations and times, it's believed that the risk to the community is low.
Dulles International Airport
- September 3-4, 2021
- International Arrivals Building/U.S. Customs Hall
- Main Terminal Ticketing Level
- 6:30 p.m.-12 a.m.
- 9:30 p.m.-3 a.m.
Dulles International Airport
- September 8, 2021
- International Arrivals Building/U.S. Customs Hall
- Main Terminal Ticketing Level
- 4:30-10:30 a.m.
- 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
StoneSprings Hospital Center
- Emergency Department, including waiting area
- September 6, 2021 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and September 8, 2021 9 a. m. to 9 p.m.
Inova L.J. Murphy Children’s Hospital
- Floors 1-9 September 7, 2021 - 3 p.m. to September 8, 2021 - 7:30 p.m.
Dulles Expo Center
- September 4, 2021- September 8, 2021
Crowne Plaza Dulles Airport
- September 4, 2021 - September 9, 2021
Officials say measles is common in many parts of the world and anyone traveling internationally should vaccinated.
Anyone with additional questions should click here or call 703-246-2411.