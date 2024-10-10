Northern Lights visible in DC area Thursday

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Residents in the D.C. area reported seeing Northern Lights Thursday night thanks to a "severe" geomagnetic storm.

What we know

A coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun will reach Earth's atmosphere on Thursday, creating a geomagnetic storm – which fuels the aurora.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecasts the storm will reach a G-4 rating – or become a "severe" geomagnetic storm. The highest rating on the geomagnetic scale is G-5.

The Northern Lights are forecast to reach as far south as Northern California through Alabama.

Tips for viewing the Northern Lights

The NOAA recommends the following tips for the best chance to see the Northern Lights.