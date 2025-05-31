Northern Lights sighting expected over the DC region Sunday night
WASHINGTON, D.C. - There is a greater than 50% chance that the Northern Lights will be visible over the D.C. region Sunday night.
According to FOX 5's Mike Thomas, there is a RARE G4 Severe Solar Storm watch for Monday, June 2nd. The Aurora Borealis is expected to stretch into the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning, looking north.
This presence could cause some issues with the power grid and communication systems, which is being monitored.