Northern Lights sighting expected over the DC region Sunday night

There is a greater than 50% chance that the Northern Lights will be visible over the D.C. region Sunday night.

According to FOX 5's Mike Thomas, there is a RARE G4 Severe Solar Storm watch for Monday, June 2nd. The Aurora Borealis is expected to stretch into the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning, looking north.

This presence could cause some issues with the power grid and communication systems, which is being monitored.