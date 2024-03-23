Expand / Collapse search

Northeast trash fire causes large flames and smoke

Published  March 23, 2024 10:42am EDT
Northeast
WASHINGTON - Authorities responded to a large morning fire in Northeast. 

Officers arrived in the area of the 4900 block of Bates Road for the report of a fire. Fire officials worked to extinguish the large outside trash and debris fire, using heavy equipment to move burning debris. No injuries were reported.

According to officials, the fire was extinguished at approximately 12:30 a.m, roughly three hours after dispatch. There were no structures involved and no injuries. 