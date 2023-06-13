Northeast residents outraged over dead dog left in trash bag for days

A Northeast D.C. man is outraged.

He says he found a large bag with a dead dog inside it Monday, called D.C. police, and it's still in his neighborhood.



People in the Northeast community are upset because students have to walk past the bag that has a foul odor of decomposition.

Patrick Ishii told FOX 5 he found the bag with a dead dog inside it yesterday on the 500 block of 55th Street NE. When he called the police, officers drove out to his neighborhood, and they called D.C. Animal Control Monday night.

FOX 5 asked Animal Control why the bag is still there — about a block away from Howard D. Woodson High School.

An employee told us a D.C. Department of Public Works crew is scheduled to remove it in two business days, which she says is standard procedure.

"That’s not adequate at all," Ishii said. "There needs to be an investigation; What is in that bag specifically? And then it needs to be removed. It’s a health hazard. It’s right in front of a high school. That’s horrible."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

D.C. Animal Control told FOX 5 there is a dead mastiff breed in the bag.

D.C. Department of Public Works is responsible for picking up deceased animals. They are scheduled to pick up the remains on Wednesday. FOX 5 asked if the agency investigates what happened to the animal, and we’re told they don’t do a necropsy on calls like this one.