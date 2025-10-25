Northeast DC shooting leaves two injured, suspect on the run
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Police responded to a shooting Friday night on Benning Road in Northeast, DC, where two men were found with gunshot wounds.
What we know:
Officers arrived at the scene around 9:54 p.m. and found two adult males, both conscious and breathing. They were taken to nearby hospitals by DC Fire and EMS.
Police are looking for a Black male suspect wearing a black puffy coat and light-colored pants. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
The shooting has prompted a call for public assistance. Authorities urge anyone with details to contact them at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
What we don't know:
The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.
The condition of the victims after being transported to the hospital has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from MPD.