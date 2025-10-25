Northeast DC shooting leaves two injured, suspect on the run

article

The Brief Two men were shot on Benning Road, Northeast. The suspect is described as a Black male in a black puffy coat. Police are asking for public assistance in the investigation.



Police responded to a shooting Friday night on Benning Road in Northeast, DC, where two men were found with gunshot wounds.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the scene around 9:54 p.m. and found two adult males, both conscious and breathing. They were taken to nearby hospitals by DC Fire and EMS.

Police are looking for a Black male suspect wearing a black puffy coat and light-colored pants. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The shooting has prompted a call for public assistance. Authorities urge anyone with details to contact them at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.

The condition of the victims after being transported to the hospital has not been released.