Northbound lanes of 295 blocked near East Capitol Street after shooting

Traffic is delayed approximately two miles after DC Police confirmed a shooting at Kenilworth Ave NE near 295.

According to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program, police activity on 295 at East Capitol Street has blocked all northbound lanes.

DC Police say the male shooting victim is conscious and breathing. The shooting was reported at 1:43 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

