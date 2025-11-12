North Shore Drive residents left paying the price after string of hit-and-runs

The Brief Nearly 50 crashes, including 15 hit-and-runs, have occurred along North Shore Drive in Reston over the past two years, leaving residents frustrated. Locals say poor lighting, speeding, and increased traffic from a nearby Metro stop contribute to the accidents. Residents are calling for safety measures like better lighting or speed bumps, though no formal effort has been launched to push for improvements.



Frustration and anger are growing in Fairfax County over a rash of accidents involving parked cars along one particular roadway. Nearly 50 crashes have been reported in the span of two years, with the drivers responsible rarely stopping to take accountability.

A drive along North Shore Drive in Reston shows one damaged car after another. Car parts and other debris line the side of the roadway. Fairfax County police say that in the past two years, 31 accidents and an additional 15 hit-and-runs have been reported along the well-traveled stretch.

What they're saying:

"It happened on a straightaway on this road. It wasn’t on a curvy area," said Lisa Watts, whose car was hit. "I know it happened after midnight, so I don’t know what was involved or whatever else, but I know it seems like it keeps happening, and it is a problem."

Many of the collisions involve multiple cars, with the offending vehicle nowhere to be found. That’s what happened to Watts’ Volkswagen SUV.

"I don’t know about the vehicle that actually hit it or caused it. I know there was a police report that was done, but there were like three or four cars that were involved. The car behind mine was severely damaged," said Watts.

Dig deeper:

North Shore Drive is mostly curvy, with spotty lighting. People who live in nearby apartment communities sometimes have few other parking options. Sullivan says the new Metro stop nearby has added to traffic on what’s become a neighborhood cut-through.

"I’m not sure what can be done. I mean, the street is the street. They’re not going to pick it up and straighten it out. Better lighting might help," said Sullivan.

"I don’t know why it’s happening, but speed bumps or something like that might be helpful or useful," said Watts.

What's next:

Watts’ car has been declared totaled.

"If I have to end up buying a new car because the payout isn’t going to be enough to cover that, that’s what it’s costing me. Not good," said Watts.

Sullivan shared photos online this week, striking a chord with other residents.

"A lot of people are like, ‘Oh yeah, this happens all the time.’ People have various theories about what’s going on and what could be done to stop it, but I’m honestly not sure anything can really stop it unless people start driving more carefully through here," said Sullivan.

Sullivan tells FOX 5 there doesn’t appear to be an organized effort to push officials to make improvements along North Shore Drive.