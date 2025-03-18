North Carolina man arrested in 1979 cold case murder of Maryland woman

The Brief Rodger Zodas Brown, 82, was arrested in North Carolina in connection with the 1979 murder of Kathryn Donohue in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Detectives say they used forensic genetic genealogy DNA analysis to identify Brown after decades of investigation. Authorities report no known connection between Brown and the victim, whose body was found in a Glenarden parking lot.



Authorities in Maryland have identified and charged a man in a cold case murder that happened over 45 years ago in Prince George’s County.

Officers say 82-year-old Rodger Zodas Brown of Pinehurst, North Carolina is in custody for the 1979 murder of 31-year-old Kathryn Donohue of Arlington.

North Carolina man arrested in 45-year-old cold case murder in Maryland

What we know:

On March 3, 1979, Donohue’s body was discovered in a parking lot in the 8400 block of Hamlin Street in the Glenarden area.

PGPD’s Homicide Unit launched an investigation into the victim’s rape and murder, but despite years of extensive efforts, the case remained unsolved.

82-year-old Rodger Zodas Brown (Prince George’s County Police)

Forensic genetic genealogy leads to breakthrough in 1979 homicide investigation

What's next:

Detectives from the department's cold case unit secured court approval to conduct a forensic genetic genealogy DNA analysis related to this case and were eventually able to identify Brown. He was arrested by law enforcement in North Carolina last week.

Prince George’s County officials say Brown lived in Hyattsville at the time of the murder. They say there was no known connection between him and Donohue.

Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.

Kathryn Donohue (Prince George’s County Police)