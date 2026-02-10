No weapon recovered after 16-year-old shot by classmate at Wootton High School, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old student has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting a classmate at Wootton High School. The victim, also 16, was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say the weapon still hasn't been recovered.



A 16-year-old is in custody and another is in the hospital recovering after being shot inside Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville Tuesday afternoon.

While a suspect is in custody, police say a weapon still hasn't been recovered, and they're not releasing additional details on the suspect or victim at this time.

READ MORE: 16-year-old charged after shooting classmate at Wootton High School: police

What we know:

Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department all responded to the school at 2:15 p.m. on Monday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male student suffering from a single gunshot wound in a hallway inside the school. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect, another 16-year-old student, was identified and taken into custody a short time later near the school.

As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown.

Hours-long reunification:

The process of reuniting Wootton High School students with their parents stretched well into the evening hours on Monday.

Students were taken to a reunification site at Robert Frost Middle School around 4:30 p.m. but the process was arduous.

Authorities say students were checked-in while parents were left waiting in a long line outside.

For many families, it was hours before they saw each other again.

What's next:

Police say the suspect will be charged as an adult.

Investigators are consulting with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding formal charges.

Officials say the suspect’s name will not be released at this time.

The Rockville City Police Department is leading the investigation. They say more information will be released as it becomes available.