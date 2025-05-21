No Tax on Tips Act passes Senate

The Brief Senate passes No Tax on Tips Act with bipartisan support. Bill exempts cash and card tips from federal income tax, offering a 100% deduction on Tax Day. Trump called it a priority for service industry workers.



Sen. Ted Cruz’s No Tax on Tips act, a key campaign pledge of President Donald Trump, received a surprising boost late Tuesday when a Democratic lawmaker helped push it through the Senate as a standalone bill, FOX Business reported.

No Tax on Tips

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., spoke in support of the measure before filing a unanimous consent request - a motion allowing immediate passage unless a senator objects.

With no objections raised, Senate presiding officer Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., announced the bill’s approval.

What we know:

The legislation, co-sponsored by Rosen, exempts cash tips and card-charged gratuities from federal income tax, allowing a 100% deduction on Tax Day.

"To those hotel workers and people who get tips, you are going to be very happy, because when I get to office we are going to not charge taxes on tips, people making tips," Trump said last year, according to the Associated Press. "We’re going to do that right away, first thing in office."

