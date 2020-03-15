No more bar seating, tables for more than six in DC restaurants, Bowser says

article

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued new guidelines for District bars and restaurants in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The new restrictions include the prohibition of bar seating, tables for more than six people and the operation of nightclubs entirely.

Mayor Bowser tweeted the new regulations Sunday afternoon:

Service to standing customers will also be suspended, and tables must be at least six feet apart.

There were 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in D.C. as of Saturday night.

