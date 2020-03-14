Coronavirus cases in DC climbs to 16

Officials in the District confirmed on Saturday that the number of novel coronavirus cases had climbed to 16 - up from 10 on Friday.

COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

The patients included:

A 28-year-old male who had contact with a confirmed case

A 41-year-old male who has a history of international travel

A 42-year-old male who attended the CEEP conference

A 55-year-old female whose history officials are working to trace

A 67-year-old male who has a history of international travel, including a Nile River cruise

Officials have not indicated what condition the patients are in, or whether the patients in any of the previously confirmed cases have recovered.