Coronavirus cases in DC climbs to 16

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Officials in the District confirmed on Saturday that the number of novel coronavirus cases had climbed to 16 - up from 10 on Friday.

The patients included:

  • A 28-year-old male who had contact with a confirmed case
  • A 41-year-old male who has a history of international travel
  • A 42-year-old male who attended the CEEP conference
  • A 55-year-old female whose history officials are working to trace
  • A 67-year-old male who has a history of international travel, including a Nile River cruise

Officials have not indicated what condition the patients are in, or whether the patients in any of the previously confirmed cases have recovered.