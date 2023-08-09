No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but over 194,000 winning tickets bought in Virginia

Over 194,000 winning tickets for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were purchased in Virginia, lottery officials say, even though the jackpot-winning ticket was purchased in Florida.

The jaw-dropping Mega Millions jackpot stood at $1.58 billion Tuesday - the largest in Mega Millions history. The lottery website said someone from Florida purchased a ticket with all six matching numbers.

In Virginia, prizes ranged from $2 to $20,000.

Officials in Virginia say the say as the jackpot grew and ticket sales increase, the state generated an estimated $31.1 million in profits that will benefit K-12 education.