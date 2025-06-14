'No Kings' protesters congregates outside of FOX 5 DC News Station in Bethesda

The Brief "No Kings Day" represents a day when protesters reject President Donald Trump’s actions and policies. The term refers to people advocating for democracy and opposing authoritarian actions by Trump and his administration. Demonstrations will occur at the same time as Trump’s military parade on Saturday across the nation.



A large group of "No Kings" protesters have gathered outside of FOX 5 DC News Station in Bethesda. Here's what you need to know.

What is "No Kings"?

"No Kings" protests against President Donald Trump’s policies are scheduled in nearly 2,000 cities across the U.S. Saturday as a military parade rolls in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary – which is also Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.

The protests, organized by the 50501 national movement, are meant to counter what organizers call a day for Trump to feed his own ego as he turns 79 years old.

But as thousands are expected to gather in downtown D.C. for Saturday’s military parade, organizers for the ‘No Kings’ protests have deliberately not planned a demonstration in the nation's capital.

"We will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption," according to the No Kings website.

Local perspective:

Protests will occur throughout Maryland and Virginia, including:

Bethesda, MD – Sidewalk rally and children’s Flag Day art event at Elm Street Urban Park.

Falls Church, VA – Protesters will gather at roadside locations.

Silver Spring, MD – Demonstration near downtown.

Fairfax, VA – Visibility brigade.

Gaithersburg, MD – Protest at Muddy Branch Overpass (event now at capacity).

Alexandria, Arlington, Kingstowne, and Bowie – Additional rallies listed on Mobilize and NoKings.org.

The backstory:

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.