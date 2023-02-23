No impact to Amtrak service Thursday after possible trespasser caused delays near BWI

Amtrak officials say there is no impact to customers Thursday morning after a possible trespasser on the tracks near BWI Marshall Airport caused delays Wednesday night.

The incident was reported just before 9:45 p.m. as Amtrak train #137 was traveling from Boston to D.C.

Officials say an individual who was trespassing on the track "came into contact with the train" in an area south of BWI.

No injuries were reported to the 177 passengers or crew onboard.

A spokesperson told FOX 5 that all passengers were transferred to a different train and that there was no impact to service Thursday.