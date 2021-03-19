No bond for Texas man arrested at Vice President’s mansion in DC

A Texas man who was picked up outside the Vice President’s official residence in D.C. was denied bond on Thursday.

Police were looking for Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio, after he made comments that alarmed the authorities in Texas.

Murray was discharged from the military after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

According to court documents, bulletin was sent out to law enforcement on March 10 indicating that Murray had stopped taking his medication. In addition, Murray reportedly said he’d been attacked by "3 Stones" and that he "might hurt someone else if it was justified."

He also told police he owned a semi-automatic, AR-15 style weapon.

On March 16, police in Texas told D.C. law enforcement that Murray’s mother had indicated he’d traveled to the District where he was going to "take care of his problem." He also reportedly said he’d been suffering paranoid delusions about the government "wanting to kill him."

When police in D.C. search Murray’s vehicle after picking him up, they found a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 assault rifle. They also found a large amount of ammunition in Murray’s vehicle.

Investigators have not indicated what Murray was doing when they found him outside Number One Observatory Circle. However, a D.C. police source tells FOX 5 the man told uniformed Secret Service members that he wanted to talk to the president.

Neither Vice President Kamala Harris, nor Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were at the residence when the events unfolded. The pair are reportedly staying at the Blair House while Number One Observatory Circle undergoes renovations.

