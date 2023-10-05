No billion-dollar Powerball winner in Virginia, but 3 tickets won a nice chunk of change!

Check your tickets! No players matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, but Virginia Lottery officials say three tickets hit for quite a bit of money!

A total of 86,410 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes, including three worth $50,000 each.

Those three tickets each matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

They were bought at the 7-Eleven on Leesburg Pike in Herndon, the Crosspoint Market on Village Shops Drive in Fairfax Station, and the Thrift Mart/Truck Plaza on Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg.

The winning numbers from Wednesday were: 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball 1.

Because no one won the big prize Wednesday, the jackpot for the Saturday, October 7 drawing has climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion.

The latest Powerball jackpot is the world's seventh-largest lottery prize. The last time someone won the top prize was July 19.