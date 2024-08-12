No arrests after man fatally shot outside of Montgomery Village apartment complex: police

article

Montgomery County police are searching for a shooter after a man was found dead outside of an apartment complex in broad daylight Monday.

Police received a report of a shooting in the 19300 block of Clubhouse Road at 11:38 a.m. According to Montgomery County Police Department public information officer Shiera Goff, officers were at the scene in less than five minutes.

Upon arrival, police found a male victim who had been shot. EMS also responded and performed CPR on the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say while there were people detained and they do have a resident of interest that they are looking into, no arrests have been made.

"It's so very early on in the investigation," said Goff. "As I said, we do have a residence that is a residence of interest but right now, it's still too early to say how that residence is connected to this shooting — to this homicide."

According to Goff, investigators cannot go through the victim’s belongings to determine his identity at this time. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time but it’s believed that this was an isolated incident.

"It's not safe out here. I've lived here most of my life so I know what it's like. Just got to look out," Montgomery Village resident Edwin Adum said. "It's sad to hear the person died though."

The investigation is ongoing.