BGE contractor dead after home explodes in Maryland neighborhood; other houses damaged in blast

One person was killed after a home in Harford County, Maryland exploded Sunday morning, officials say.

Harford County fire crews and EMS responded to the home in the 2300 block of Arthur Woods Drive in Bel Air around 7 a.m. after the home exploded.

Neighbors described feeling and hearing the early morning blast that damaged a number of surrounding houses in Bel Air.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 6:40 a.m. for a report of a gas leak and an outdoor odor of gas, said Oliver Alkire, a master deputy with the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Alkire said that as firefighters were approaching, they began receiving calls that the house had exploded.

Crews immediately began searching for victims and residents were asked to stay away from the area.

Alkire said that a home next door to the explosion was heavily damaged, and a woman in that house was treated for her injuries on the scene. At least one utility worker on the scene was also injured. Two utility workers were in the area to work on a reported electrical issue, but authorities didn’t immediately say if that was related to the explosion.

Volunteer firefighters and Harford County special operations teams eventually found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have since revealed that the victim was a 35-year-old BGE contractor who was at the home to check out a gas issue.

A neighbor was injured and one person remains unaccounted for.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office as well as the BGE gas company responded to investigate the explosion. The Sheriff’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.

Investigators are working to determine how many houses were damaged and how far the blast radius was. Firefighters were continuing to search the debris for other possible victims of the blast. Authorities said there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

Harford County has opened its hotline for residents to report information about the blast in Abingdon early Sunday morning. If you smelled gas in the area, or if your home was damaged by the blast, you're asked to call 410-838-5800.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.