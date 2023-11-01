Ninth Park View High School student overdose reported, Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says

A ninth student at Park View High School overdosed on fentanyl Tuesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5. The incident happened off campus but it’s the latest one reported in a span of just three weeks.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, four of the overdoses happened inside the school, three required the use of Narcan, and staff had to administer CPR on two of those occasions. The five other reported overdoses happened off campus but investigators determined they were Park View students.

The Sheriff’s Office said the fentanyl may be in the commonly found form of counterfeit 30 mg oxycodone pills that are blue, circular and may be stamped "M30."

LCSO said it has allocated additional resources to investigate what’s behind the rash of overdoses, where the dangerous drugs are coming from and who is distributing them to the students.

"We are putting all available resources into identifying who is responsible for distributing these lethal drugs," Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a statement. "We have also encouraged LCPS to continue its communications with the Park View community and have offered our assistance with additional educational and security measures."

The superintendent for Loudoun County Public Schools is calling the issue a "crisis."

"I am concerned and saddened by this crisis impacting the Park View community," LCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said.

Spence says the school is actively working to train staff and supply schools with Narcan. The district also sent a letter to Park View families with information on the recent events and says grade-level assemblies and parent meetings are being held.

"We began to address fentanyl awareness last spring, with a series of six community information sessions and will continue this effort division-wide," Spence added.

But some say they are frustrated about how this was communicated. Families learned Tuesday that this has been happening over the last three weeks.

When asked about the communication to parents, the school pointed FOX 5 toward a community message about the dangers of fentanyl that went out earlier this week but it made no specific mention of the ongoing issue at Park View.

Tiffany Polifko is the school board representative for this area. She commends the county for all the outreach it’s done about the dangers of fentanyl but wants answers about why it’s taken this long for families to find out.

"My primary concern is the delay, the lag in time. I’m still not understanding where that breakdown was, why that occurred. I myself am still trying to get answers to those questions. I don’t have that information in front of me yet but clearly there was a delay. I don’t know exactly what it was that led to that delay, and I’m trying to find out," Polifko said.

FOX 5 did reach out to the district to ask additional questions about why nothing was put out before this week and have yet to receive a response. The district did, however, indicate they were planning on releasing more information this afternoon.

"It’s a problem that really needs to be addressed, so we need the parents, we need the students, we need the teachers we need everyone focused on this so we can get ot the source of the problem so we can stop it. It’s going to take a law enforcement capability in order to try and put an end to this," Chapman said.