Nine students evaluated for dehydration during ROTC field day in Northern Virginia

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The Brief Nine students were evaluated for dehydration during an ROTC field day at a high school in Manassas. The incident caused Unity Reed High School to be placed on a brief hold. It came as summer-like temperatures were recorded in the DMV region.



Nine students were evaluated for dehydration due to heat during an ROTC field day at a Northern Virginia high school on Friday.

What we know:

It comes as summer-like temperatures returned to the DMV region after several days of mild, fall-like weather.

DC weather: Summerlike warmth Friday ahead of evening storms, weekend showers

First responders were called to Unity Reed High School in Manassas when the students became dehydrated, Prince William County School officials said. Activities were paused immediately, and the school was placed on a short hold as the students were attended to.

The hold was lifted shortly after. However, the incident delayed dismissal operations, officials said.

In a letter sent to families, Principal Milagros Vélez said the school is in contact with the families of the impacted students.

The heat index on Friday was forecasted to reach 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).