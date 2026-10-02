DC weather: Summerlike warmth Friday ahead of evening storms, weekend showers

The Brief The D.C. region will feel a final surge of summerlike warmth Friday before a cold front moves in bringing cooler temperatures and wet weather. Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to hold off until after sunset. Clear, dry, and cooler weather is expected to return by Monday and stick around through next week.



The Washington, D.C. region will feel a final surge of summerlike warmth Friday, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees, before a cold front moves in brining cooler temperatures and wet weather.

Mild conditions will continue through most of the day, with showers and possible thunderstorms expected to hold off until after sunset. The cold front pushing in from the Midwest will drop temperatures and increase rain chances starting late Friday night and lasting through the weekend.

Models are unclear about Saturday, though morning showers are possible before the primary rain threat moves south. Temperatures will be significantly cooler, with scattered rain possible at times.

Wet conditions are expected to return early Sunday, making the first half of the day rainy before tapering off toward the evening. Clear, dry, and cooler weather is expected to return by Monday and stick around through next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Summerlike warmth Friday ahead of evening storms