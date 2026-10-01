List of other targets found after husband allegedly kills wife in Northern Virginia home

article

The Brief Court documents show a man accused of killing his wife had a list of other potential targets. The alleged hit list had his wife, Lisa Bradford's, name at the top, saying she was to be killed on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Roger Bradford is in custody in Bedford, Pennsylvania, and is awaiting extradition to Virginia.



Newly unsealed court documents revealed that Roger "Paul" Bradford, who is accused of killing his wife in their Northern Virginia home, kept a journal of other potential targets.

What we know:

Lisa Bradford was found dead in the couple’s Aldie home on Quimby Oaks Place on September 22. According to an affidavit supporting one of more than a dozen search warrants filed in the case, the killing appears to have been calculated and premeditated.

Court filings allege that on the morning of the murder, 59-year-old Roger Bradford stopped at a storage facility in Ashburn to get .45-caliber ammunition from a locker. He then drove to a Home Depot in South Riding, where he allegedly bought 36-inch zip ties before driving to the couple’s home around 9 a.m. Lisa Bradford was shot and killed shortly after.

READ MORE | Data center consultant CEO accused of killing real estate agent wife in Northern Virginia

Police found a journal inside Roger Bradford’s rental car after the shooting, which contained a hit list of other potential targets.

Lisa Bradford’s name was allegedly at the top of the list, with a note saying she was to be killed on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Police have not shared who else was on the list or where Bradford was going when he fled.

He was arrested several hours after the murder in Bedford, Pennsylvania, in the rental car. Investigators found the journal, along with two dead, locked iPhones that belonged to Bradford, according to court documents.

Key pieces of evidence are still missing as police have not located the murder weapon or Lisa Bradford’s cellphone, which was missing from the couple’s home.

Dig deeper:

Roger Bradford previously served as the CEO of a data center consulting company, which a former executive said was shuttered in early September.

He was previously convicted and served time for wire fraud. Following his release, Roger Bradford detailed in court documents how the conviction and prison time led to family distress and impacted his marriage with Lisa Bradford.

READ MORE | Court document reveals marital strain before Virginia husband allegedly killed wife

Paul Bradford has been charged with first-degree murder. He remains in custody in Bedford, Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition back to Virginia early next week.