Nine displaced after Logan Circle apartment blaze

Logan Circle
Firefighters say a residential fire Saturday morning in Logan Circle affected about 20 units in the 1500 block of Church Road NW.

WASHINGTON - Nine people are displaced after a Logan Circle apartment building caught fire Saturday morning. 

Firefighters say the two-alarm blaze started around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Church and 15th streets, NW. 

About 75 firefighters battled the blaze, which broke out in a three-story building. The fire worsened when a propane tank on the building's roof exploded:

Firefighters say they controlled the blaze by around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. No injuries reported so far.

The aftermath of the fire at 15th and Church streets NW.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. 