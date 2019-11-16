Nine displaced after Logan Circle apartment blaze

article

Nine people are displaced after a Logan Circle apartment building caught fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters say the two-alarm blaze started around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Church and 15th streets, NW.

About 75 firefighters battled the blaze, which broke out in a three-story building. The fire worsened when a propane tank on the building's roof exploded:

Firefighters say they controlled the blaze by around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. No injuries reported so far.

The aftermath of the fire at 15th and Church streets NW.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.