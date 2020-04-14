Expand / Collapse search

NIH conducting COVID-19 antibody study

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The National Institutes of Health is recruiting people to find out if they have developed antibodies to COVID-19.

The science behind this basically says if you have COVID-19 antibodies in your blood, that’s an indication of prior infection.

If you are over 18 and healthy with no signs of coronavirus, you could join the study at NIH in Bethesda.

It’s important to note that experts aren’t sure how strong the immunity may be or even how long it will last.

