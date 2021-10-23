'Nightmare on Elm Street' house is listed for $3.25M

article

The house from the 1984 slasher film "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has hit the market.

The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home at 1428 N Genesee Ave. in Los Angeles went up for sale on Wednesday for $3.25 million.

The listing describes the house as a "beautiful Dutch Colonial with a modern twist." It also notes that "cinephiles will immediately recognize Wes Craven’s iconic Elm Street facade."

However, there has been one change to the exterior. The front door has been painted black, according to listing photos. In the film, the front door is red.

According to the Los Angeles Times, if people who want to make an offer on the house have to submit it by midnight on Halloween.

The house has two stories, an open, retro-modern kitchen, bathrooms adjoining each bedroom and "multiple work from home options," the listing says.

The house – which was built in 1919 – is 2,700 square feet and sits on .16 acres of land, which includes a backyard with a pool and citrus trees, according to the listing, held by Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak with Douglas Elliman.

The LA Times reported that the house was previously bought in 2013 by director Lorene Scafaria for $2.1 million.

In the 1984 film "A Nightmare on Elm Street," the spirit of Freddy Krueger attacks a group of teenagers in their dreams and murders them in real life. The house at 1428 N Genesee Ave. was also featured in the sequel: "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge," according to NPR.

