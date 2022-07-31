Nichelle Nichols, iconic 'Star Trek' actress, dies at 89

article

Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing actress of "Star Trek," has died at the age of 89, according to her family.

"I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he son, Kyle Johnson, posted on Instagram Sunday.

Johnson said his mother died Saturday night after succumbing to natural causes.

Nichelle Nichols in her role as communications officer Lt. Uhura on the TV series Star Trek.

"Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration," he continued. "Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all."

Nichols was the first African American woman to play a leading ole on television when she earned the role of Communication Officer Lieutenant Uhura on the sci-fi drama "Star Trek."

One of her biggest supporters was the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who encouraged her to stay on the television series.

Since its 1966 premiere with one of the most diverse casts TV had ever seen, "Trek" has grown from Gene Roddenberry’s fever dream of a "‘Wagon Train’ to the stars" into an intricate transmedia universe full of subtleties and traditions and rules.

That 1966-69 original series used allegory to evade network censors and tell stories about racism and xenophobia and even the Vietnam War. How could they get away with all that? Because the adventures of Kirk’s Enterprise took place against a backdrop of 23rd-century space travel — something directly relevant to the world as well, given that humans first set foot on the moon 47 days after the original series’ final episode.

Nichols was a particularly tireless advocate, working with NASA to recruit Americans of color and women and make sure they could occupy the center of such ambitions as the missions marched forward.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed.