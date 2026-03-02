Tulip Day Washington draws buzz as sign-up site goes down

The Brief Tulip Day Washington will take place March 15, 2026, on the National Mall, featuring 150,000 tulips arranged in the shape of "250" to honor America’s 250th birthday.

Visitors can pick 10 free tulips during the one-day event from 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., organized by the Embassy of the Netherlands and Royal Anthos.

The registration website is currently down, and may be sold out.

Coming up this month, spring's most colorful new event: Tulip Day Washington.

What we know:

On March 15, 2026, Tulip Day Washington will transform DC’s National Mall into a vibrant tulip-picking garden beautiful views of U.S. Capitol

This one-day event will take place from 11:15 AM – 4:15 PM, offering a floral showcase of approximately 150,000 tulips; visitors are invited to pick their choice of 10 tulips for free upon arrival.

Dig deeper:

The registration site for Tulip Day is currently down, showing users "This site is currently unavailable. If you’re the owner of this website, please contact your hosting provider to get this resolved."

Users on social media say the event may be sold out.

Check tulipday.eu for updates.

The backstory:

The event is organized by the Embassy of the Netherlands and Royal Anthos, a Dutch trade association, in honor of America's 250th birthday. The display of tulips will be in the shape of the number 250.

The bulbs come from the Netherlands, but are being grown in Virginia and New Jersey.

These won't be the first tulips on the National Mall, however. The Floral Library, also known as the Tulip Library, features 93 beds of flowers near the Tidal Basin. The Floral Library was established in 1969, and is maintained by the National Park Services. These flowers, though, are to be enjoyed only – not to be picked.