DC inmate charged with stabbing corrections officer 9 times

article

The Brief Ovid Gabriel, an inmate at the D.C. Jail, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a guard nine times. Officials said the corrections officer ordered Gabriel into his cell during a lockdown, but Gabriel refused and attacked the officer. The officer spent three weeks in the hospital because of the attack and needed lifesaving surgery.



An inmate at the D.C. Jail was charged on Friday with allegedly trying to kill a corrections officer and threatening to attack another.

Inmate attack

What we know:

Ovid Gabriel, 21, is facing charges of attempted murder, armed assault of a police officer, aggravated assault and bringing contraband into prison.

According to prosecutors, Gabriel was an inmate at the D.C. Jail on Aug. 3, 2025. On that day, officials said officers were performing a lockdown of the facility, when one walked up to Gabriel, who was standing in the doorway of his cell. When the officer ordered Gabriel into his cell, Gabriel allegedly took out a homemade knife and stabbed the officer nine times.

SUGGESTED: Juveniles accused of stealing fire and rescue equipment, damaging property in Lorton

Officials said the officer spent three weeks in the hospital after the attack, and needed lifesaving surgery.

Threatening drawing

Dig deeper:

One week later, officers at the jail allegedly found a drawing on the wall of Gabriel's cell, seemingly showing Gabriel holding a knife over an officer, with the officer's name written on the drawing.

A sketch allegedly drawn by Ovid Gabriel depicting Gabriel holding a knife over a corrections officer. (Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office)

Officials said that in addition to signing the drawing, Gabriel admitted that he drew it.