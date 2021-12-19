Nextgen TV launches in DC in monumental collaboration with Howard University

article

Nextgen TV launched this week in D.C. through a partnership with Howard University, FOX 5 DC and other local broadcast networks.

Nextgen TV is a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology based on the same fundamental technology as the internet and digital apps.

Viewers in the metro area can now over-the-air for free, including WHUT-TV (Howard University, virtual channel 32; PBS) and WTTG (Fox Television Stations, virtual channel 5, UHF digital channel 36; FOX).

Channels will be high definition with improved sound and programming that is interactive with the view and content targeted to the region.

"Just as technology changes all around us, from our phones to our cars to our homes, NEXTGEN TV is the technological evolution of free broadcast television," commented Sean D. Plater, general manager, WHUR 96.3 and WHUT-TV, Howard University. "By connecting the IP and broadcast television infrastructures together, we’re able to give viewers a better and more engaging content experience. Viewers across the Washington, D.C., region will be excited to not just watch, but also lean in and be more engaged with their content."

Nextgen TV can deliver:

Consistent volume across channels

Added voice clarity with Dolby’s Voice +

Stunning 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video

Movie theater-quality sound

Enhanced internet content on demand

Advanced emergency alerts and information

Dual language capabilities

Nextgen TV is a feature built into select new TV models manufactured by LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony.