UPDATE: Newport Mill Middle School lockdown lifted after sounds of shots fired in area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Security at Newport Mill Middle School has lifted the school's lockdown after hearing sounds of shots fired in the area.
Authorities say this does not involve the school. Montgomery County Police units are in the area. There is no active threat to students.
The school is proceeding with its regular dismissal schedule.
This is a developing story stay with FOX 5 for live updates.
Featured