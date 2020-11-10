Newly opened DC museum Planet Word highlights language via immersive experiences

A new D.C. museum dedicated to language and showing how words shape the human experience has opened its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Planet Word, housed in Washington, D.C.’s historic Franklin School, says it is the world’s first voice-activated museum, featuring immersive galleries and exhibits that will engage visitors of all ages in experiencing words and language from a wide range of perspectives.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, our focus has remained on the health and safety of our employees, contractors, and future visitors. We’ve continued the work of designing immersive and interactive galleries, curating content to feature in our exhibits, and revitalizing the historic Franklin School carefully, with deference to guidance from public health officials,” said Planet Word Founder and CEO Ann Friedman.

FOX 5 DC's Kevin McCarthy stopped by Planet Word on Tuesday and tweeted, "Live from DC this morning. Started off at SILVER talking about how local businesses are adjusting to survive during these times. Now at a new museum called PLANET WORD, which opened in October. Beautiful place that opened purposefully before the election."

The museum is open on a limited basis, requiring visitors to register in advance for timed tickets. Masks are mandatory, and access to galleries is controlled to support social distancing.

Stylus pens compatible with interactive exhibits are available to avoid the need to touch surfaces. Ticketing information and details of Planet Word’s safety guidelines can be found at PlanetWordMuseum.org.