Newly appointed Prince George’s County fire chief collapses during fireworks safety demo
CHELTENHAM, Md. - Prince George’s County’s newly appointed fire chief, Thelmetria Michaelides, collapsed Wednesday during a Fourth of July fireworks safety demonstration at the department’s training academy.
The incident occurred in Cheltenham. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reported that Michaelides was conscious and breathing when an on-site ambulance transported her to a nearby hospital.
Former Chief Tiffany Green accompanied Michaelides to the hospital and remains actively involved with department leadership during the transition.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department and FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez.