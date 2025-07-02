Expand / Collapse search

Newly appointed Prince George’s County fire chief collapses during fireworks safety demo

Updated  July 2, 2025 1:13pm EDT
CHELTENHAM, Md. - Prince George’s County’s newly appointed fire chief, Thelmetria Michaelides, collapsed Wednesday during a Fourth of July fireworks safety demonstration at the department’s training academy.

The incident occurred in Cheltenham. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reported that Michaelides was conscious and breathing when an on-site ambulance transported her to a nearby hospital.

Former Chief Tiffany Green accompanied Michaelides to the hospital and remains actively involved with department leadership during the transition.

Newly appointed Prince George’s County fire chief collapses during fireworks safety demo (Stephanie Ramirez / @RamirezReports)

