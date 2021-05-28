Newborn girl found dead in Northwest DC

Police are investigating after they say a newborn baby girl was found dead in Northwest, D.C. Monday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers say they received a report of an unconscious infant around 7:48 a.m. in the 100 block of Irving Street.

When they arrived, investigators say they unresponsive female infant who showed no signs of life. The infant was transported to the medical examiner’s office.

Advertisement

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.