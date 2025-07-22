New York merchant marine wins $1 million Maryland lottery prize

The Brief NY merchant marine wins $1M. Scratch-off bought in Baltimore. Plans to save for retirement.



Lottery winner

What we know:

A merchant marine from New York has claimed a $1 million Maryland Lottery prize after purchasing scratch-off tickets during a work assignment at the Port of Baltimore.

The longtime lottery player and Brooklyn native said he stopped at a nearby 7-Eleven as part of his routine and bought several tickets. After scratching the prize check areas, he asked the clerk to scan them.

Port visit pays off

"They told me I won $100,000," he told Lottery officials. "I was satisfied with that and left."

Later that night, after fully scratching the tickets, he realized the prize was far greater. "I couldn’t believe it," he said. "I was floored. For the first time in my life, I was speechless. Turns out the ticket was worth $1 million."

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said he plans to save most of the money for retirement.