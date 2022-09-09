New western section of I-66 Express Lanes expected to open this weekend

Virginia Department of Transportation officials say they plan to open the western-most segment of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes this weekend.

The nine-mile western stretch between Route 29 in Gainesville and Route 28 in Centreville features multiple new ramps providing direct access to and from the Express Lanes.

The remaining 13 miles of new Express Lanes along I-66 between Route 28 and I-495 are scheduled to open in December 2022.

"We are pleased to join our 66 Express Lanes project partners in opening the first segment of one of Virginia's largest megaprojects ahead of schedule," said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich in a statement. "By opening the western segment of the new 66 Express Lanes early, we are able to start delivering congestion relief to I-66 travelers sooner than originally planned."

Eligible high occupancy vehicles (HOV) with an E-ZPass Flex set to "carpool mode" can travel the 66 Express Lanes toll free.

Express Lanes will be available for motorists who choose to pay a toll.

More information about the new Express Lanes can be found online.