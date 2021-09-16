Video released by police provides new insight into Fairfax County homicide

New video could be the missing link in an unsolved Fairfax County murder--at least, that’s the hope for investigators who released it earlier today.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In the early morning hours of July 5, investigators say Tafari "Trey" Nadhim was killed in the 7800 block of Janna Lee Avenue.

Now, they’re hoping this new video can lead them to who did it.

The footage shows a man walking behind a row of apartments with what appears to be a gun, as well as the group of two men and a woman who were following behind.

Police tell FOX 5 Nadhim was shot just after getting into some sort of verbal dispute at a Fourth of July block party in the neighborhood.

Nadhim’s body wasn’t found until July 8, about 100 to 200 yards from where that video shows the man with the gun, according to police.

MORE FROM FOX 5: 1 hospitalized after hit-and-run in Fairfax County

Additionally, video detectives took from Nadhim’s phone from the night of the Fourth of July shows the same woman seen in the video from before.

"It is a very strange circumstance for us to have that many days in between this, but it doesn’t dissuade our detectives," said Lt. Stephen Wallace with the Fairfax County Police Department." They’re still going to work this as hard as possible to make sure that we’re able to get justice for him."

Advertisement

If you know anything about the case, you’re asked to please call Fairfax County Police.