1 hospitalized after hit-and-run in Fairfax County

Authorities say a man is hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in the Mount Vernon District of Fairfax County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident was reported around 7:51 a.m. in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with "life threatening injuries" and a woman who is known to officers left the scene. Investigators say the suspect was "preliminarily identified after speaking with the victim."

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.