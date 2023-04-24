New traffic pattern along northern section of George Washington Memorial Parkway

Commuters will need to adjust to a new traffic pattern along a portion of the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

National Park Service officials say crews have installed a temporary lane in the median of the Parkway between I-495 and the Route 123 interchange. This temporary lane they say will serve as a reversible lane, which will provide the flexibility to change direction for morning and evening rush hours.

NPS officials say during the morning rush hour between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., two lanes will carry traffic southbound toward Washington, D.C. During the evening rush hour between 2:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., two lanes will carry traffic northbound toward Maryland.

NPS began implementing the new, temporary traffic pattern Saturday, April 22. It is part of the ongoing North Parkway Rehabilitation Project. They expect the three-lane traffic pattern to be in effect through late 2025.

Here's a breakdown of the new George Washington Memorial Parkway traffic pattern:

Weekday morning rush hour (5:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.)

-Two lanes southbound (toward Washington, DC).

-Drivers who need to exit at Route 123 or CIA Headquarters must use the right lane.

-One lane northbound (toward Maryland/Virginia).

Weekday evening rush hour (2:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.)

-Two lanes northbound (toward Maryland/Virginia).

-Drivers who need to exit at Route 123 or CIA Headquarters must use the right lane.

-One lane southbound (toward Washington, DC).

Weekdays (9:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.) and weekends

-One lane southbound (toward Washington, DC).

-One lane northbound (toward Maryland/Virginia).

