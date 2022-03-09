New surveillance video shows suspects in a deadly car theft returning to clean the stolen vehicle

D.C. Police say Dr. Rakesh Patel, 33, of Silver Spring died Tuesday night after he was hit by his own car following a jump in auto theft in Adams Morgan.

His silver Mercedes was later found on Roxanna Road NW on Wednesday. A neighbor says he saw men park it there Tuesday night.

"Three or four guys came up in two different cars and parked the Mercedes here in front of the house, and then they got out, and they got in another car and left," said John, a neighbor who asked we not use his last name.

He said he called D.C. Police Wednesday morning to report the car as suspicious.

"But they transferred me to parking enforcement," he said.

Later Wednesday, another neighbor reported seeing several men return to clean the car. Video released by D.C. Police shows two men get out of a black sedan with one appearing to carry a bottle of bleach.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Surveillance video FOX 5 obtained from a neighbor shows a man walking away from the stolen car with what looks like floor mats.

The neighbor called police, but the men were gone when they arrived. The car theft Tuesday happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Vernon Street NW .

Officers say Patel’s Mercedes was left unoccupied and running.

A close friend of the victim’s girlfriend, Kristine Froeba, told FOX 5 Patel went to drop off something to his girlfriend and the two were hugging goodbye when the car was stolen.

Patel apparently pursued his stolen car and was hit, dying at the scene. Patel’s father said the family is in shock, emphasizing his son was only 33-years-old.

Medstar Washington released a statement saying: "We are heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of Dr. Rakesh (Rick) Patel. He served his residency here, had completed a fellowship in Infectious Diseases, and was currently training as a Critical Care fellow. Dr. Patel will be greatly missed."