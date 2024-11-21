New study ranks most expensive Christmas movie homes in the US

article

Have you ever dreamed of living in one of the homes featured in your favorite Christmas movies? Most of us have, but it turns out many of those happy holiday ho-ho-houses are pretty pricey.

A new study conducted by Cinch Home Services found out which homes featured in several Christmas classics are the most expensive.

"Expensive homes provide a backdrop that enhances the visual appeal of holiday decorations, glowing Christmas trees, and cozy, festive settings," a spokesperson for Cinch said. "Many Christmas movies are designed to create a world that feels magical or extraordinary, and larger, more luxurious homes help to establish that fantasy world."

The study uses home value data from the Zillow Home Value Index to see the average home prices in neighborhoods that star in some of our favorite holiday films.

A list of the top 100 Christmas movies was sourced from IMDb and for each movie filmed in the US, the addresses of the homes were researched using Zillow.

Most expensive Christmas movie homes

Home Alone

The McAllister's house in ‘Home Alone’ tops the list, costing an estimated $1.56 million. The house is located at 671 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka, Illinois and features three floors, a spacious attic, five bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

The approximately 4,250-square-foot Georgian-style home also has a finished attic and a basement, naturally making it more expensive. Ever wonder how Peter and Kate McAllister were able to afford this gorgeous mansion and keep all the kids fed? So do we.

Die Hard

The fictional high-rise building Nakatomi Plaza featured prominently in the 1988 Christmas classic (always up for debate) Die Hard is worth an estimated $1.4 million.

In real life, the building is called the Fox Plaza. It's a 34-story skyscraper located in Century City, Los Angeles, California.

Century City is a key business hub in Los Angeles, according to Cinch. It's home to major corporations, law firms and entertainment companies, making it one of the most sought-after locations for office space.

Elf

It's no secret that finding an affordable apartment in Manhattan that isn't the size of a shoebox is tough. So it's not surprising that The Hobbs’ family apartment in ‘Elf,' ranks among the top three most expensive Christmas movie homes with an estimated value of $1.25 million.

Located in Central Park West, the large unit in the Perry Apartments is spacious — quite a luxury in Manhattan where most apartments are much smaller.

The real building is located at 55 Central Park West. It's known for architectural charm, sprawling layouts and amenities like doormen, elevators, or concierge services, all of which add to the cost.

Scrooged

Also tied for third most expensive is Frank Cross' apartment in ‘Scrooged,’ Bill Murray's modern take on ‘A Christmas Carol.' The luxury Manhattan penthouse that features as the home of Cross, a cranky and curmudgeonly New York television executive, costs an average of $1.25 million.



The building is also located in Central Park West. It has a sleek, with a modern aesthetic, high-end materials, and features, such as marble, glass, and custom furnishings, Cinch says.

Serendipity

Ranking joint third, is Sara’s apartment in Serendipity, which also costs an average of $1.25 million. The West 73rd Street, New York apartment has character and charm, with features like hardwood floors, large windows, and unique layouts can add to its appeal and value.

"Christmas movies often aim to create a warm, inviting atmosphere, and luxurious homes with grand fireplaces, large windows, and beautifully decorated rooms help set this tone," Cinch's spokesperson said.



Ranking sixth through to tenth for most expensive Christmas movie homes are Miracle on 34th Street, Christmas in Boston, Jingle All the Way, The Night Before, and Edward Scissorhands, Cinch says.