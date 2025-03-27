New program will help fired federal workers find jobs with Maryland public schools

There’s a major push in Maryland to recruit fired federal workers into the teaching field.

The state is now launching the "Feds To Eds" program and potentially making changes to recruiting practices.

Behind the Program:

This initiative is two-pronged – for one, the state is committed under the direction of Gov. Wes Moore to support its federal workers, who make up roughly 10% of the state's workforce. Secondly, they are trying to address Maryland's critical teacher shortage.

This week, the Maryland State Board of Education formed a subcommittee that will study methods to streamline the current licensure process for teachers. They are doing this with federal workers in mind.

Currently, candidates must have a Bachelor's degree or higher, pass a number of state exams and complete an approved licensing program.

But now the question is being raised: are there other avenues for teacher licensure that the state could adopt?

What they're saying:

Assistant State Superintendent Kelly Meadows says the name of the game is not making it easier to become a teacher, but rather adding another path to teaching.

"So, for instance, if you have an individual who has a Ph.D. in a STEM field and has been working for the federal government and is now looking to perhaps come into the K-12 classroom. How can we acknowledge and honor that expertise, but still give that person the training they absolutely need to be in front of our K-12 kids?" Meadows said.

Dig deeper:

The State Board of Education launched a new website to better support this effort at teach.maryland.gov . There, you can find resources for making a career change to teaching.

FOX 5 also spoke with Paul Lemle, the president of the Maryland State Education Association — the union that represents more than 75,000 members including teachers, paras counselors and administrators.

"That teacher shortage is bigger than just teachers and in teaching, we always need experts. So some of these people are probably data scientists and chemists and people with serious policy chops. So we're excited about the opportunity to invite people into what we think is a great profession," Lemle said.

What's next:

The subcommittee will meet on Thursday and should have an update to submit to the professional standards board next week.