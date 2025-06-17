New Prince George's County State's Attorney appointed: Who is Tara H. Jackson?

article

The Brief Tara H. Jackson has been appointed as the new State's Attorney for Prince George's County. Jackson had been serving as the Acting County Executive after Angela Alsobrooks won her election for Senate. Aisha Braveboy was elected to the County Executive position earlier this month. She will be sworn in on Thursday.



A new State's Attorney has been named for Prince George's County.

The Office of Government Relations and Public Affairs announced the appointment of Tara H. Jackson Monday night.

What we know:

Tara H. Jackson has been selected as the new State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County.

She assumed the role of Acting County Executive after Angela Alsobrooks won her bid for Senate.

According to the Prince George's County government, Jackson’s career includes more than 20 years in the government and legal community.

She formerly served as Prince George’s County’s Chief Administrative Officer, beginning in December 2020 and began her career in public service as a prosecutor in the State’s Attorney's Office.

She went on to serve as the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO) for Government Operations under County Executive Alsobrooks.

Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science from James Madison University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law, and a Master of Divinity in Leadership Development from the Phoenix Seminary.

The backstory:

The State's Attorney's position was opened up after Jackson's predecessor, Aisha Braveboy, won the special election for County Executive on June 4. She will be sworn in on Thursday, June 19.

Braveboy had served as the County’s State’s Attorney since 2019.

According to Maryland state law, when there is a vacancy in a county's office of the State's Attorney, "the Judge or Judges resident in the county or, if there be no resident Judge, the Judge or Judges having jurisdiction in the Circuit Court of the county in which the vacancy occurs, or by the Supreme Bench of Baltimore City for a vacancy occurring in Baltimore City, shall appoint a person to fill the vacancy for the residue of the term."

The circuit court judges of Prince George's County appointed Jackson to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term.

The series of vacancies was triggered when Alsobrooks, who had served as County Executive since 2018, won her race for Senate in November 2024.