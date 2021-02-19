New photo shows Capitol riot suspect who allegedly attacked journalists, damaged property, FBI says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday released a new photo of a suspect who they believe attacked journalists and damaged property at the media staging area during the assault on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

The FBI has already arrested more than 250 suspects in connection with the attacks on Capitol Hill, and they expect to make many more.

The incident resulted in the deaths of five people, including one Capitol police officer.

The riot unfolded in the wake of a rally featuring former President Donald Trump, who reiterated claims that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent.

Trump’s supporters left the rally, and then marched on the Capitol, rapidly overwhelming police and halting the Electoral College vote certification, which cemented President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

If you can help the FBI, click here to leave a tip, or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.