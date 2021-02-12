Former Olympian indicted on 7 charges in Capitol riot

article

A five-time Olympic swimming medalist has been indicted on a host of charges linked to his alleged participation on the January assault on the U.S. Capitol.

READ MORE: Oath Keepers planned to have armed presence around DC before Capitol riot, feds say

A grand jury indicted Klete Keller after video and images surfaced allegedly showing him inside the Capitol wearing a "USA" jacket amid the pro-Trump mob that forced lawmakers to scramble for places to hide on Jan. 6.

The mob attacked the Capitol after leaving a rally featuring former President Donald Trump, who reiterated a baseless claim that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent.

READ MORE: Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller charged with taking part in US Capitol riot

They interrupted the Electoral College certification process, which cemented then-President Elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Advertisement

The seven-count indictment includes: civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, impeding passage through the Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Prosecutors were able to reference a number of social media elements, cross-referenced with official records, that purport to show Keller within the Capitol building.

Klete Keller, in a photo taken in 2008 as a member of that year's U.S. Olympic Swimming team. (Photo by USOC/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Five people – including one Capitol police officer – died during the events of Jan. 6.

Federal law enforcement has already arrested more than 200 in connection with the incident – and they expect that number to grow.

