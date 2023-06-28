Expand / Collapse search

New nighttime Metrobus 'courtesy stops' program aims to boost rider safety

By Anita Li
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
WASHINGTON - Metrobus riders can now request drivers to stop in between stops from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., in a new program by WMATA to increase rider safety. 

"The safety of every customer is important to us and for those traveling alone at night, having the option of a courtesy stop will provide an additional sense of security," said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. 

The new "courtesy stops" program applies to all buses except for limited and express bus routes, and the driver will only make the courtesy stop if it is safe to do so.

Additionally, the rider must exit out of the front doors of the bus.

This program is modeled after similar programs already in place in other cities across the country including Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Austin, Texas.


 